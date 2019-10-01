First legal marijuana restaurant opens in the U.S.

Marijuana users in Los Angeles can now smoke a joint and take care of the munchies under one roof.

The first legal marijuana restaurant and lounge in the US opened its doors in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

Owners hope Lowell Cafe provides an experience that will attract visitors from states that have no legalized recreational marijuana.

"We wanted to break the stigma against cannabis so we wanted to create an environment where people could comfortably consume and also enjoy a really fantastic meal. So we kind of combined the two. We were lucky enough to get one of eight licenses in West Hollywood, so we are the first of its kind and we're super, super excited about it," said Lily Estanislao, a manager at the cannabis cafe.

The restaurant will employ "flower hosts," which are like sommeliers, but for marijuana. They'll be able to help customers pick the best strains of marijuana for desired flavor and effect, or to compliment a meal.

California law forbids infusing cannabis with foods in onsite kitchen, so even though the food at Lowell Farms Cafe is meant to enhance the cannabis experience, it's completely pot-free.

