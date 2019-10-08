First federal credit union for farmers to open in Unity

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Leaders from the U.S. and state government will be in Unity today, celebrating the opening of Maine's first federal credit union for farmers.
The Maine Harvest Federal Credit Union is designed exclusively to help food entrepreneurs with loan programs. They're expected to serve more than 100 small farmers and food producers, providing more than 12-million dollars in loans within the next six years.
The granddaughter of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, will make the first deposit.