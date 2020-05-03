First farmer's market amid pandemic opens in Gorham

On Saturday, the first Farmer's Market in Gorham opened but with some new rules in place to keep attendees a safe distance away from each other.

Normally held in front of the library, Saturday's market was moved to the parking lot so vendors and their tents could be spaced farther apart.

"I'm feeling great about the new normal honestly," said Mo Terry, the owner of MoMunch Granola. "I believe that the majority of people want this over and done with as soon as possible, so they are following the rules as best they can."

To limit interactions, vendors are also instructed not to hand out samples.