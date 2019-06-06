First ever Transportation Infrastructure Durability Center Conference held

Researchers from many different Universities from all over New England gathered at the U-Maine for the first ever Transportation Infrastructure Durability Center Conference.

They gave presentations about their research and are working together to identify research opportunities that address New England's infrastructure durability needs.

These needs include problems with bridges and potholes across New England.

Maine Department of Transportation also attended.

The goal is to find solutions to many of the problems New Englanders see on the roads.

"If there is solutions that Vermont is developing or New Hampshire's developing we need to know about it and the solutions we are developing they would like to know about it so by working together we can save money, we can work more efficiently and hopefully we have a lot of bright people in all different states and by putting our heads together at the University of Maine and other Universities as well we can have a better chance at solving some of these problems."

The hope is to hold the conference annually at different Universities around New England.