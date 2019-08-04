First ever Acadia Half Iron Triathlon

The Acadia Half Iron Triathlon tested athletes ability to swim, bike and run in Mount Desert.

Racers swam here on Long Pond for 1.2 miles, then they biked 56 miles, and finally ran a half marathon.

The Mount Desert YMCA, who sponsored the event were looking for a new fundraising opportunity.

"Two years ago we kinda had thoughts floating around like hey we need a new event for a fundraising for the Y. And we already do two half marathons. And we thought a triathlon would be great, we looked around the area and there were no half iron distances," said Jennifer Britz, the Race Director.

The 70 racers traveled a total of 70.3 miles and finished at Mount Desert island High School.

"I wanted to do my first half iron, and Acadia is a beautiful spot. And I have my best friends and my teammate here. So I just thought it would be a great time," said Jessica Berger of Somerville.

The fundraising itself was modest this year but they are hoping this event will grow and help the YMCA in the future.

"We're mostly looking to build this event. So this is like a first start out. And we know we have the other half marathon which started 62 runners and are now up to 400. So we're hoping that this builds as well," said Britz.