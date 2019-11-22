First ever Maine Mother of the Year Gala set for Friday night

A special event in Augusta is set for Friday night as nearly 200 folks are expected for the 2020 Maine Mother of the Year gala.

Although the Maine Chapter of American Mothers has been nominating women since the mid-1900's, this is the first gala they're hosting.

Toy Len Goon won the National Mother of the Year award in 1952 and to this day is the only Maine nominee to win the award.

We could potentially see another soon though as the new president of the Maine Chapter of American Mothers, Lina Michaud, is revitalizing the organization.

"Our vision has been to just create awareness around the state of Maine so that every year we can send a Maine mother down to Washington to represent all of Maine mothers," said Michaud, who also won the 2019 Maine Mother of the Year.

Michaud and other past Maine winners say that representing Maine at the National American Mothers Convention is a once in a lifetime experience.

"It was something I thought I'd never, ever experience," said Kitty White, 2017 Maine Mother of the Year. "It was like being treated like a queen."

So Michaud and other members decided that they would do a gala for all of the Maine nominees so that everyone can be honored.

"I just want every mother that is a nominee tonight to feel honored and recognized for their contributions to their families, to our communities, and to Maine as a whole," said Michaud.

One of the biggest themes as I talked to past winners was how humble they were about winning the award.

"At first I refused because I said, 'What have I done?'" said Julie Brawn, 2000 Maine Mother of the Year.

"Giving is kind of part of my nature, so it was an incredible honor to have it valued as such," said Terry Cloutier, 2015 Maine Mother of the Year.

"They told me that they had nominated me for Mother of the Year and talk about being surprised," said White. "I said, 'I haven't done anything to be Mother of the Year.'"

This year's ten nominees will be honored and give a speech, but a winner won't be decided until January.

If you want to nominate someone for next year's award, the nomination process opens next Mother's Day.