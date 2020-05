A person has died with coronavirus in in Penobscot County.

The first death reported in the county.

It's one of 3 deaths being reported by the Maine CDC.

There are 50 new cases being reported today.

That bring the total cases to 1,565..

1,405 are confirmed and 160 are probable.

958 people have recovered..

That leaves 538 cases the the Maine CDC refers to as open confirmed cases.

TV5 is planning to carry the daily briefing this afternoon