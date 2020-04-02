First VA Maine Veteran Dies as Result of COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) A veteran patient in their 70s died Thursday at the VA Maine Healthcare System's Togus Campus as a result of complications from COVID-19, that according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The VA says it has implemented appropriate measures to ensure the safest health care environment for veterans and employees.
Those measures include outreach to veterans and staff, clinical screening at VA health care facilities, and protective procedures for patients admitted to VA Maine.