First Responders honored in Brewer today

A very tasty thank you to first responders today in Brewer.

Woodlands Senior Living honored local firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and their families by holding a barbeque.

The event also featured live music and giveaways.

"We have 104 residents that live here in our Brewer community. The Brewer Fire Department, Brewer PD and ambulance services, service us for several different reasons. If we have residents that have fallen or need to get to the emergency room or just need services, we just give them a call, and they are always here for us when we need them." -Kathleen Olsen, Executive Director.

There were also to-go boxes available for any on-duty first responders who were unable to stay.