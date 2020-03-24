Local first responders look for specific donations amid coronavirus pandemic

Normally, first-responders welcome the donation of a plate of brownies or a batch of cookies, but they’re unable to accept those kinds of things at this time.

Instead, they’re looking for donations of N95 masks, goggles and Tyvek suits to help defend against the coronavirus when responding to an emergency.

“If anyone has any of these items, contact your local fire department," said Ellsworth Deputy Fire Chief Gary Saunders. "I’m sure they would love to take donations of those things, as long as they're new. You know, unopened boxes, things like that.”

Anyone who has things to donate should call to make an appointment for drop-off.