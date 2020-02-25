First Responders Day in Maine signed into law

Maine has a new state holiday -- First Responders Day.

Gov. Mills signed the bill into law Tuesday.

It recognizes the contributions made by all first responders on a daily basis.

The new holiday will be on September 11th.

"Over the past year or two, we've lost some folks in law enforcement and first responders in the line of duty, so this will be a great way to recognize everybody in the field for what they've done," said bill sponsor Rep. Will Tuell, R-East Machias.

Mainers will be encouraged to honor first responders with appropriate ceremonies and celebrations.