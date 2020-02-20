First Responder Appreciation Dinner coming soon to Bangor

A Bangor based church is saying thank you to first responders.

Crosspoint Church is hosting a First Responders Appreciation Dinner on Friday, March 6th.

It starts at 6pm and is free to attend.

The church hosted a successful event like this last year for law enforcement.

"Firefighters, EMS, police officers, all of those individuals that serve the community right now it just seems like they're getting a little slap in the face," said Pastor Jerry Mick. "There's a lot of negativity. We just want to let them know that we do appreciate them and there are a lot of people that appreciate them. We just wanted to say thank you."

This year, a 9-11 first responder will be the keynote speaker.

If you're interested, you can call the church at 947-6567.

