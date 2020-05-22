First COVID-19 related death reported in Aroostook County

The Maine CDC is reporting three new COVID 19 related deaths, including that of a person in Aroostook County- the first for that area.

The other deaths were those of people in Cumberland and Kennebec counties

This brings the state's death toll to 75.

The number of cases, overall, jumped by 71.

The total in the state is now 1,948.

1,749 of those cases confirmed, 199 are probable.

So far, officials say that 1,192 Mainers have been ill but have recovered.

Today's briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 o'clock and can be seen here on TV5 and on our website.

The Governor has said she will be there with a Memorial Day message for Maine people.