First Assembly hosts block party for neighborhood

For those itching to get out and enjoy the day alongside their neighbors, a block party was the perfect activity.

First Assembly in Bangor hosted a block party for the neighbors and the surrounding community to enjoy being together.

The event offered food, pony rides, live music, and much more for families.

Door prizes, such as Hannaford gift cards, were given out throughout the event to help brighten people's day.

“People tend to sit at home instead of meeting their neighbors,” says Phil Mumford, the Pastor at First Assembly. “People tend to be on their phones instead of interacting. So we’re encouraging people, sit down at a table, talk with your neighbor, play a game of cards, listen to some music. You can come in fellowship and enjoy your neighbors.”

First Assembly is also offering an after school clubs for kids.

