First case of vaping related lung illness reported in Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported its first case of lung illness related to the use of e-cigarettes.

Health officials say the case involves an adult who reported symptoms similar to those reported in other cases across the country.

Those symptoms have included cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever and abdominal pain.

The Maine CDC says people who have recently used an e-cigarette or vaping product and experience similar symptoms should see a health care provider.

"This case highlights the risks and uncertainty about the short- and long-term effects of e-cigarette use. People who do not vape should not start and people who do should seriously consider the health risks in using e-cigarette products," Maine CDC Director Nirav D. Shah said.

To date, federal public health authorities have received reports of 530 cases in 38 other states and one U.S. territory. Seven deaths in six states have been attributed to the illness.

No deaths from the illness have been recorded in Maine.

