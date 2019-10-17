Firetrucks crash, land in ditches while responding to St. George fire, sheriff confirms

Two firetrucks were involved in a crash while responding to a fire in St. George Thursday afternoon, the Knox County Sheriff confirms.

The accident involved a truck providing mutual aid from Owls Head and another from St. George's fire station.

Both fire trucks were participating in a water shuttling operation in efforts to suppress the fire.

The two trucks were traveling in opposite directions, responding to a house fire on Clark Island Road, when one swerved out of the way to avoid a vehicle parked on the side of the road, struck the other, and rolled over into the ditch landing on its passenger side.

The second truck stopped short and landed in a ditch parallel to the other truck.

Both truck drivers were taken to a local medical facility for minor injuries.

A passenger in the Owls Head truck, Russell Hallock, 56, of Owls Head, was flown to a trauma center with serious injuries.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged.