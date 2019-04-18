Firehouse Subs donates $27,000 to Winslow Fire Department

The Winslow Fire Department received a big gift Thursday from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

It's a $27,340 grant to buy a new rescue boat.

The boat replaces a 26-year-old one that has outdated features.

We're told it will be especially helpful in floods.

"It's a high-risk, low frequency event that we would need this piece of equipment, and we're just grateful for the customers that come into Firehouse Subs and round up their purchase," said Chief of the Winslow Fire Department Ronnie Rodriguez.

"It's really awesome to be a part of the community not only by just feeding people but by actually helping to save lives," said Firehouse Subs District Manager Jeannie Wolkens. "And it gives us all and all of our employees a sense of being something greater than just ourselves, and being able to really help support the towns that really support us through buying our subs."

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $42 million since 2005.