Firefighters train in Scarborough to become ice-rescue technicians

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 9:58 AM, Feb 09, 2020

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - About two dozen first responders spent part of Saturday out on the ice in Scarborough training to become ice-rescue technicians.

The rescue drills were held at the Wassamki Springs Campground and run by the company Lifesaving Resources.

"We recommend a minimum of 4 inches of new, clear, hard, ice for a single person and 5-6 inches of new clear hard ice for a snowmobile and 12-15 inches of new, clear, hard, ice for a truck," said Jerry Dworkin, the vice president of Lifesaving Resources.

 