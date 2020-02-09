Firefighters train in Scarborough to become ice-rescue technicians

About two dozen first responders spent part of Saturday out on the ice in Scarborough training to become ice-rescue technicians.

The rescue drills were held at the Wassamki Springs Campground and run by the company Lifesaving Resources.

"We recommend a minimum of 4 inches of new, clear, hard, ice for a single person and 5-6 inches of new clear hard ice for a snowmobile and 12-15 inches of new, clear, hard, ice for a truck," said Jerry Dworkin, the vice president of Lifesaving Resources.