Firefighters postpone annual "Chili & Chowder Cook Off"

Along with many other organizations, the Bangor Professional Firefighters have decided that hosting an event is not a responsible decision at this time.

In the best interest of public health, their "Eighth Annual Chili & Chowder Cook Off" which was scheduled to be held in Bangor on April 2nd will be rescheduled for a later date.

The event is one the major fundraisers hosted by the firefighters that benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Those who have entered have the option of receiving a refund.

Entry fees that have been paid will be used at the event when it is rescheduled, should participants be able to attend.

"Our priority is to keep the public healthy and safe," says Jared Bowden, MDA Committee Chair for the Bangor Professional Firefighters; "Out of an abundance of caution and keeping in mind that priority, we feel that at this time it is not in the best interests of the public to hold our event. We thank you all for your continued support and look forward to seeing you at the rescheduled Cook Off."

