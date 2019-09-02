Firefighters in Bangor received a free lunch from Olive Garden

The Bangor Fire Department received a free "thank you" lunch courtesy of Olive Garden.

"We are donating to our local fire departments. We actually have two small ones and one large group. So we've actually decided to stop by and visit them all today," said Charline Denty-Vinson, a Manager at Olive Garden.

They made visits to both station five and six.

The first stop was Station 5.

"This is a great surprise, coming in, it's awesome. We love the support from the community and the local businesses out here, and they're always here for us," said Lieutenant John Miller of the Bangor Fire Department.

The biggest delivery of the day though was to the Central Fire Station downtown.

"It's great, especially when you have to work on a holiday, and we're away from our families and what not. So it's great," said Miller.

23 firefighers from all three stations were served lunch in appreciation for everything they do.

"They do it for us all the time, it doesn't matter what time of night it is, they're gonna be at our house, they're gonna be the people we call for safety and security. So, that's where my heart is," said Denty-Vinson.