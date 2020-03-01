Firefighters hit slopes for breast cancer during 17th annual race for cure

Dozens of firefighters and ski patrollers hit the slopes at Lost Valley on Saturday for the 17th annual Mary's Firemen for a Cure Ski Races.

For the first time this year, the race allowed ski patrol members from area resorts to compete. The race involves teams of five firefighters racing down the course in full gear while carrying 50 feet worth of hose.

"We are so excited about Mary's Firemen for a Cure, an amazing event helping to fight breast cancer in Maine communities and funding initiatives to save lives," said Lori van Dam, CEO of Komen New England. "We are sincerely appreciative for their generosity and belief in our mission."

Since 2004, the event has raised over $200,000 for local efforts to treat breast cancer in Maine.