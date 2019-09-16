Firefighters gather for procession of fallen brother

It was a very heavy feeling in the air as a procession of the fallen firefighter made they way to the medical examiners office in augusta Monday afternoon.

Fire Captain Michael Bell was greeted by his fellow brothers and sisters as his body was taken inside.

Firefighters from at least 10 different stations, Maine State Police, Farmington Police and Forest Rangers all stood at attention for the 30-year-veteran of the Farmington fire deparment.

It was quiet and somber as each person paid their respects.

Assistant Fire Chief Roy Girard of the Hallowell Fire Department says this is a tough day for firefighters across the state: "It's a very sad day. We hope these kinds of days don't happen but unfortunately they do and here we are today. We are devastated for the Farmington Fire Department and for our brothers and sisters that do this job."

"Will you go home and hug your family a little tighter tonight?"

"Oh yeah and all our brothers. You just don't know what tomorrow will bring."

Governor Mills has directed that the United States and State of Maine flags be flown at half staff statewide immediately through sunset on Wednesday in honor of Captain Bell and the others injured in Monday's explosion.

