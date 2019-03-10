Firefighters from around world to honor Capt. Joel Barnes

Firefighters from around the world will honor fallen Berwick firefighter Capt. Joel Barnes at a memorial service on Sunday.

Thousands of people will attend the service at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Barnes, 32, died battling an apartment building fire in Berwick on March 1.

Barnes served as a per diem firefighter in Acton and was a paramedic for the York Ambulance Association.

A private service for Barnes will be held Sunday morning at a funeral home in Old Orchard Beach.

His body will be taken to the South Portland Central Fire Station where a procession will travel across the Casco Bay Bridge into Portland at 10 a.m.

As the procession crosses the bridge, Portland Fire Department boats will conduct a ceremonial salute.

The procession will travel up High Street and then turn on to Spring Street ending at the Cross Insurance Arena.

The memorial service for Barnes is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

After the memorial service a private burial service will take place for family members and members of the Berwick Fire Department.

Barnes' requests that any donations being made in his name go to the Berwick Volunteer Firefighters Association in his memory c/o Kennebunk Saving Bank, 2 School St., Berwick, ME 03901.