Firefighters, community to honor Maine Marine during procession

Firefighters and community members will line the turnpike Saturday afternoon to honor a Maine Marine and volunteer firefighter.

Cpl. Tyler Wallingford, 21 of Standish was shot at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in Beaufort, South Carolina, last Friday night, officials said.

His body will arrive in Boston and a procession will escort him back home to Maine along I-95 between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., according to the Standish Fire Department.

Firefighters will stand watch at every overpass and a fleet of fire trucks is expected to line Rand Road in Portland as the procession exits the turnpike.

Wallingford was an aircraft ordnance technician, said Lt. Kevin Buss, a spokesman for the base.

A suspect, identified as Cpl. Spencer Daily, a fellow aircraft ordnance technician who also is 21, was taken into custody, Buss said.

Wallingford was a volunteer firefighter when on military leave. The fire department said he became a firefighter in 2013 and joined the military in 2016. His father is also in the department.

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

