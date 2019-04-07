Firefighters battle Vassalboro barn fire

Several towns were called to battle a barn fire in Central Maine Sunday afternoon.

No one was injured and no barn animals were hurt.

It happened on Webber Pond Road in Vassalboro.

Deputy Chief, Walker Thompson, said a tenant was burning brush and it spread to the barn. We're told that person did not have a permit.

We're told when firefighters arrived the barn was fully involved.

On Facebook, The Vassalboro Fire Department writes," All firefighters involved did a great job at protecting the house and garage causing minimal damage to the garage and just melting the siding on the house."

The Maine Forest Service is investigating.