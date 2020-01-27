Firefighter recieves community support after cancer diagnosis

(This story aired March 20th, 2015)

Bradlee Curtis is just 22 years old but he's already a 12-year veteran of the Cherryfield Fire Department.

Matt Fahey, Assistant Chief of the department, had only good things to say about him. "Probably one of the best firefighters I've ever met."

Two months ago, Brad was dealt an unexpected setback.

"I went to the doctor's, and they found out the Hodgkins Lymphoma, cancer of the lymphatic system."

Gary Curtis is Bradlee's uncle. "Kind of knocked us back a little. We--we're a close-knit family."

Brad, who comes from a long line of firefighters, began treatment right away - but that sidelined him from both his full-time job and his work here at the department.

"The treatments are very expensive. When I started the whole thing, I didn't have insurance, basically, so everything is sent to you. I have insurance now, but not working, I've got bills to pay."

Assistant Chief Matt Fahey knew they had to do something.

"When we found out, it wasn't even--it wasn't even a question."

He and his colleagues have spent the past several weeks putting together a benefit dinner for Brad.

"It's because of the support and the outcry from the community wanting to give back to help the firefighters who never ask for help. The amount of support has been just incredible. Everybody wants to help. Everybody."

The dinner is Sunday from 12 to 5 at the Elementary School. Any donations are welcomed.

"We're not used to this" said Gary, "because we're the guys who are used to going out and helping the other people. And then to have everybody getting together for our family, it's quite humbling for us."

Brad's father Charles Curtis Jr., who's also the chief here, says he's confident this small town will rally around a guy who's spent his young life helping them.

"It'll tighten Brad's bond with the town of Cherryfield to see this many people show up to give him support."

And with a little support from family, friends and the community, Brad hopes to be back here fighting fires in the very near future.

"Basically just a big thank you. I just want to say thank you to the community and the guys at the fire department. Like I said, I'm over appreciative of what the guys here have done, and can't wait to get over it and get back to work."

