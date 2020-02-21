Firefighter headed home from work stops to help mechanic trapped under vehicle lift

A mechanic at Rockland Ford was injured while at work Friday.

He received help in a hurry thanks to a firefighter who was driving by on his way home from his shift.

The fire department was called to the Thomaston dealership to help the man who was trapped under a vehicle lift.

We're told off duty Rockland FD firefighter/paramedic Rodney Gibbs was the first to arrive.

He was joined by the rest of his crew within minutes.

Firefighters pried open the lift to get the man out, all within 14 minutes.

They say the mechanic is lucky to only have injuries to his forearm.