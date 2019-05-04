Fire under investigation on Munjoy South in Portland

Portland Fire Department responded to a fire at 83 Munjoy South Saturday morning.

When crews arrived at the scene, the fire was in one of the bathrooms in the townhouse and had made its way into the attic, according to officials.

Fire officials had to cut a hole in the roof to control the fire.

One person was inside the complex at the time but got out safely.

Six units were affected and there is no power.

Two people were displaced. Four people are expected to return to their units later on.

Officials say the fire does not seem suspicious but an investigation is underway.