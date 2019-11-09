Fire takes home of family of Mariaville

Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire in Mariaville just after 3 p, Saturday.

Crews were called to 108 Old Hay Road with a report of a fire in the electrical panel.

At the time of arrival, the home was engulfed in flames.

Crews do not know where the fire actually started at this time.

"We have an awesome mutual aid contention here that was able to bring us the water and manpower that we needed,” says Deputy Fire Chief Karen Murray from the Mariaville Volunteer FD. “The volunteer fire departments in this area and Hancock county are invaluable. To have them all be able to come out here is a wonderful thing that we have."

We are told the home is a complete loss, but no one was hurt during the blaze.

