Fire safety front and center for elementary school students in Corinth

Keeping your wits about you in the event of an emergency.

Easier said than done, but at Central Community Elementary School in Corinth, students are ready to stop, drop, and roll.

It was all about fire prevention and safety Tuesday in Corinth.

"We used to do the fire drills where kids had to line up and the teachers were in charge of the kids going to and coming out of the building," said Dawn Nickerson, Principal at CCES. "We are working on making the kids more independent because if there is a fire in their home, the teacher is not going to be there to help them."

Departments from five area towns were represented, a way to put the kids at ease.

"There have been a lot of kids that when we have our masks on and have our gear on, we make a lot of noise," said Lt. Chad Crooker from Corinth Fire. "We are big, we are bulky, kids don't like that. They get really scared. If we can come out here and show them that it's just us, we are just people, we are here to help them, they usually get a better idea that we are human."

"When I was in second grade, I was a little bit scared of firefighters just because they look kind of scary and the way that they talked," said 4th Grader Caleb Horne. "Then we got to meet them, and then I was maybe not scared because I got to know them."

Finding yourself in a fire, it can be scary, and it can be disorienting. The hope is that events like the one held Tuesday can give these kids the tools they need to get out safely.

"You don't stop to wait for your pets, and you need to get out as fast as you can," said Caleb when asked about some of the things he'd learned.

"The most important thing is do not stand up when you're walking," said Lexie Crooker, a fellow 4th Grader. "You have to crawl so that you do not get too much smoke in your system because if you get too much smoke in your system, it'll be hard for you to breathe."

"You never know what you are getting into until something happens, but a little bit of information ahead of time helps make better decisions," said Nickerson.

"They have a better understanding that we are not scary and that we want to help them and hope that they can get out of the situation so that when we show up, they are already outside," added Lt. Crooker.