Fire rips through home in Lincolnville

Residents in Lincolnville are also without a home after a fire ripped through their home early Sunday morning...

According to the Penobscot Bay Pilot, the house on Belfast Road became the third fire of the night in Knox County.

The residents were out of town during the fire.

When crews arrived the entire front of the house was fully engulfed in flames.

According to the Lincolnville Fire Chief Don Fullington, he believes a pellet stove may have been the cause.

The fire remains under investigation.

