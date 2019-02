Fire ripped through a Searsport home Wednesday afternoon.

Several fire departments responded to Pomeroy Lane around 3.

Officials said a neighbor called the fire in. No one was home at the time.

Searsport Fire Chief, Andrew Webster said water supply wasn't the only challenge firefighters faced while trying to fight the flames.

Chief Webster said, “A lot of challenges. The cold weather of course. Narrow driveway and ice. As far as the fire goes, it is two old trailers put together and they're built around it so, it's been quite a challenge.”

Authorities say no injuries were reported.

No word yet on a cause.