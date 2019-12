Investigators say the woman who was killed when a Rumford apartment building was destroyed by fire is likely a 73-year-old tenant.

A positive identification has not yet been made, but authorities say Jane Bubar lived in the first floor apartment where the fire started.

She remains unaccounted for.

Those who lived in the other apartments at the Spruce Street building made it our safely.

Fire officials say there's too much damage to figure out what sparked it.