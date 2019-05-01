Fire officials issue warning about Spring conditions

Fire destroyed a building in Thorndike Wednesday afternoon...

No one was hurt.

Several towns were called in to deal with the fire on East Thorndike Road that officials believe started in a shed and then spread to the nearby woods.

Very little of the wooded area was damaged.

Firefighters weren't able to save the shed.

Officials on scene said as we get to this time of year it's important take proper safety precautions.

"If you don't have a permit don't start a fire," said Lauren Carter of Thorndike Fire. "Make sure the fire department is aware if you are burning that day. Generally don't start any unpermitted burns as it is that time of year right now where there are fires breaking out everywhere we just want everybody to stay safe."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

She went on to say that even though we've had a fair amount of rain, things are still very dry and that will only increase in the days ahead.

