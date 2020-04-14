Fire kills nearly two dozen animals, destroys Monmouth barn

A fire in Monmouth Monday evening destroyed a barn, killing 20 animals.

The owners of Cider Hollow Farm wrote on Facebook that they lost 14 alpacas, a boar, two rabbits, two horses, and a rescue calf along with their tack and many tools.

They called it the most horrific night of their life.

The post continued: "I am trying to stay positive, but that’s not easy and I am writing this through tears. We are so very thankful for the Monmouth and surrounding fire departments. They also helped put together and wrangle animals into temporary shelters. We are thankful for neighbors coming to help. We are thankful for our adult children that came and stayed to help. We are thankful for the animals that remain. We are thankful that we are healthy and unharmed. We are thankful that it did not reach the house. It could have been much worse."

Firefighters from several towns helped battle the fire. Officials said the strong winds created challenges. The farm was also at the end of a 3,000 foot dirt road that was too muddy for large fire equipment. Crews were able to use a portable floating pump in a small pond nearby and a forestry truck to pump water.

Firefighters were able to save a nearby home and several sheds.