Fire investigators can't determine what started fire in downtown Old Town

Investigators say they can't pinpoint what started the fire that destroyed a building and damaged several others in downtown Old Town this weekend.

The Red Cross says they're assisting 11 people who do not have a place to live.

Water Street and Main Street remain closed, but city officials plan to have them reopened by the end of Monday.

Crews arrived Saturday night to find heavy flames and smoke coming from one of the buildings and called in departments from across Penobscot County.

The blaze ended up spreading to buildings next to it including Yamas Bar and Grill.

Yamas posted on facebook they will be closed until further notice because of the damage.

There are fundraising efforts underway to help those who lost their homes and belongings.