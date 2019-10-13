Fire destroys home in Orono

Fire crews were called to a report of a structure fire near Gould's Landing in Orono just after 2 pm Sunday afternoon.

When crews arrived a large portion of the house had been taken over by fire and smoke.

We are told one resident was home when the fire started but was not hurt.

Officials say water availability was an issue.

"When the first crews arrived they found the fire had taken hold of a significant portion of the building,” says Geoff Low, the Orono Fire Chief. “Water availability tampered our efforts a little bit."

The home is a total loss.

