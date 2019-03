A fire on Tuesday night at the Dragon Cement Plant in Thomaston is being investigated.

According to the pen bay pilot, multiple crews responded to a call at around 7:30 pm.

There was fire on multiple floors when multiple crews were called, power was cut off to the cement-making plant that's along route 1.

There are no reported injuries as all the employees were able to evacuate the facility.

Fire fighters were on scene until about 11 Tuesday night.