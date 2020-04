A quick stop by fire fighters in Sangerville Thursday night after a chimney fire turned into a house fire.

Crews were called to French Mills Road around 7:30 p.m.

According to Sangerville Fire Chief Jerry Rush, the homeowner called the fire in. They were able to get out of the two-story home safely.

Flames spread from the chimney into the walls but fire fighters were able to contain in there.

There is smoke and water damage throughout the home.