Fire displaces one in Corinna

Fire severely damaged a home in Corinna around noon today.

Area fire departments were called to the home at the corner of Amsden and Center roads.

The fire destroyed the roof and much of the second floor.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced homeowner.

Allen Emerson, fire chief for Corinna, says this isn't the first time they've been to this home.

"I believe the sherrifs office was here yesterday. I don't know what that was about but we have been here in the past for fires, several different kinds of calls."

Several cats were rescued from the building.

The state fire marshals office will investigate.