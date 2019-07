An out of service bed and breakfast in Guilford was completely destroyed by fire Saturday morning.

Officials say the call came in around 3:00 a.m. for a fully involved structure fire at Trebor Mansion Inn.

The bed and breakfast has been out of service for a few years.

Firefighters say they battled another bad fire at this location back in 2004.

The Inn is completely destroyed.

The fire marshals office has been called in to investigate.