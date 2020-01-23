Fire destroys home in Greenbush

Fire destroyed a home in Greenbush this afternoon.

Crews were called just after 2 to a small home on Spring Bridge Road.

Firefighters say the fast moving fire had quickly engulfed the home.

No one was injured.

The homeowner says he has a place to stay nearby.

Jim Mccrum is a Captain with the Greenbush Fire Department.

"We've talked to the homeowner we believe the fire was started by combustibles too close to a heating implement. That's one that this time of year we warn people try to keep at least three feet of clearance around all your heating implements to prevent something like this from happening."

Since they are confident of the cause the Fire Marshals Office will not be called in.