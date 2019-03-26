Fire destroys garage in Bradford

A garage destroyed by fire in Bradford Tuesday night...

Emergency responders got the call around 6:30 that there was a fire at a home on South Tasker Road.

No one was hurt.

Bradford's Chief says his crew was already assembled and was ready to spring into action.

"Our crews were in station getting ready for training tonight, so, we got a pretty quick attack on it got the fire knocked down. Saved it from getting into the house," said Chief Dusty Kelley.

There is some smoke damage to the home.

It's unclear what sparked the fire.

