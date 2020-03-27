Fire destroys a barn in Exeter

Multiple crews responded to a fire that destroyed a barn in Exeter Friday morning.

It happened at a home on Atkins Road.

The homeowner was there at the time.

He told fire fighters he was working in the barn earlier in the morning.

He left and went back in his home and when he came back out the barn was engulfed in flames.

"When he came out and first noticed it, the whole place was a ball of fire so, he's not sure really where it started oh, he hasn't had a fire in the wood boiler for 3 or 4 days so we don't believe it was there. There was power out to the barn we're not sure we got to call out to the fire marshal and they're on their way," said Corinna Fire Chief Allen Emerson.

The chief says there were no injuries.