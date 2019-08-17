Fire destroys Thomaston home

THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a home in Thomaston Saturday morning.
That's according to the Village Soup.
Crews were called to the home on Brooklyn Heights Road just before 6:00 am.
The newspaper reports that the fire started in the living room of the two-story wooden structure and spread quickly.
A woman at the home noticed the house filling with smoke and attempted to put it out herself before calling 9-1-1.
No injuries were reported.
According to the Deputy Chief, the State Fire Marshal's Office will investigate.
The story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.