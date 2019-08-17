Fire destroys Thomaston home

Fire destroyed a home in Thomaston Saturday morning.

That's according to the Village Soup.

Crews were called to the home on Brooklyn Heights Road just before 6:00 am.

The newspaper reports that the fire started in the living room of the two-story wooden structure and spread quickly.

A woman at the home noticed the house filling with smoke and attempted to put it out herself before calling 9-1-1.

No injuries were reported.

According to the Deputy Chief, the State Fire Marshal's Office will investigate.

The story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

