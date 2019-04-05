Fire destroys Fairfield barn

A large fire destroyed a barn Friday evening in Fairfield.

No word on any injuries at this point or how the fire started.

The barn was located on Norridgewock Rd. near Fairfield Center.

Fire badly damaged another adjacent building.

"It was huge," said Robert Aaron Fielders, who works across the street and called in the fire. "I told the dispatcher it was huge. I was like, I don't understand how nobody called it in, it is huge. The smoke was a good 300 yards up."

Witnesses tell TV5 that fire crews arrived on scene around 6:30pm.

It shut down Norridgewock Rd. for several hours.

"I've never really seen a fire like this," said eyewitness Kitana Violette. "I live right up the road and it's going to be crazy not seeing that barn anymore. I am now 16 years old, so imagine 16 years driving past that barn every day and now I don't get to see it anymore."

Multiple towns responded to the fire.

That road was still shut down at last report.

We'll have the latest as it becomes available.