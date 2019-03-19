Fire destroys Etna camp

Fire destroyed a camp in Etna Tuesday.

Authorities say no one was injured in the fire on Ball Hill Road.

We're told people live there but weren't home.

Getting to the camp was an issue for crews.

"It's off a snow mobile trail. The actual road stops about a mile and a half back so we've been using brush trucks and forestry to shuttle water in and out of here. The first truck made it in no problem. Tankers were an issue getting water in here. The camp was well involved by the time we got in here. At the beginning we had ammunition actively going off. That had since stopped."

Officials say the fire seems to have started in the chimney.