Fire destroys barn in Clinton

Five people are without a home after fire destroyed a barn and an attached apartment in Clinton Saturday night.

Crews from several towns were called to Bellsqueeze Road around 6:30 p.m. and found the barn in flames.

We're told fire spread from the barn to the attached apartment.

Both are a total loss.

Officials say no one was hurt, and all the large animals in the barn were taken out.

Authorities say the owners still have some small animals unaccounted for and 400 bails of hay were lost.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The State Fire Marshal's Office has been notified.

