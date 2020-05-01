Fire destroyed lake home in Surry

Gusty winds helped fuel a fire that destroyed a lake home in Surry.

Crews were called to Toddy Pond around 6 p.m. Thursday.

The home is on Polliwog Lane.

According to Orland Fire Chief Bobby Conary., the fire destroyed the house, as well as a small RV and at least one outbuilding.

He says the fire was in a tough spot and the wind helped drive the flames.

Fire Crews from five departments responded.

They were on scene for a few hours.

"Thanks to all who responded, worked hard and put in a huge effort on this one," Chief Conary posted on Facebook.

There is no word yet what caused the fire.