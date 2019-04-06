Fire damages office building in Portland

Two floors of a Portland office building have been damaged after a roof fire.

Around 11 a.m., crews responded to the campus of UNUM Insurance Company.

Three employees were in the building at the time, but no one was injured.

They say the fire was under the metal deck below the roof, and firefighters could be seen throwing burnt material off of the building.

"We had to get the ladder access to the roof and we were able to get up through a roof hatch," Portland Fire Chief Keith Gautreau said. "But that made it challenging with the wind and being on the roof being up four stories."

No one was injured in the fire, which is still under investigation.